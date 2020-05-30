 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Justice center housing Portland sheriff’s office SET ON FIRE by rioters (VIDEO)

30 May, 2020 07:37
FILE PHOTO: Portland Police ©  REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Rioters in Portland, Oregon have started fires inside a building that holds the county’s sheriff’s office. Police have arrived at the scene and have begun to disperse the protesters.

A vigil for George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police, descended into violence on Friday night in Portland, Oregon. Rioters targeted the Multnomah County Justice Center, which houses the sheriff’s office and detention center. In videos posted to social media, protesters are seen breaking windows and setting fires inside the building. One clip shows a group of rioters smashing computers and overturning desks and furniture.

Protesters can be heard shouting “burn that s**t down” as flames rise from the building’s windows.

In a tweet, Portland Police said the center “has been attacked and a fire has been lit inside,” adding that the city’s fire department had been dispatched to the scene.

Portland Police have declared the protest a riot and warned all demonstrators to vacate the area or be subject to “gas, projectiles, and other means necessary for dispersal.”

Riots and protests have sprung up in cities across the United States. The Pentagon is reportedly preparing to send military police to Minneapolis, while several states have already mobilized their national guards.

