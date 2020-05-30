Denver rioters SMASH WINDOWS of Colorado Supreme Court (VIDEO)
A reporter for an ABC affiliate in Denver filmed and photographed rioters smashing windows at the state’s SUPREME COURT building. She counted around six windows destroyed by the group.
Protestors continue to smash the windows at the Supreme Court. #denverprotestspic.twitter.com/Rk2l3SG8eI— adigtv (@AdiGTV) May 30, 2020
Protestors are smashing windows at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/dixfchTbht— adigtv (@AdiGTV) May 30, 2020
The city was hit by protests that turned ugly, following the alleged police killing of a man in Minneapolis. Atlanta, Minneapolis, and New York also saw violent demonstrations on Friday night.
