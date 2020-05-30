 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denver rioters SMASH WINDOWS of Colorado Supreme Court (VIDEO)

30 May, 2020 06:39
Demonstrators face off with police near Capitol building in Denver, Colorado ©  Madison Lauterbach/Ms. Mayhem Magazine via REUTERS
A group of protesters in Denver have targeted the state’s Supreme Court building, according to local media reports. The unrest comes amid ongoing demonstrations and riots across the United States.

A reporter for an ABC affiliate in Denver filmed and photographed rioters smashing windows at the state’s SUPREME COURT building. She counted around six windows destroyed by the group.

The city was hit by protests that turned ugly, following the alleged police killing of a man in Minneapolis. Atlanta, Minneapolis, and New York also saw violent demonstrations on Friday night.

