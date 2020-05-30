Denver rioters SMASH WINDOWS of Colorado Supreme Court (VIDEO)

A group of protesters in Denver have targeted the state’s Supreme Court building, according to local media reports. The unrest comes amid ongoing demonstrations and riots across the United States.

A reporter for an ABC affiliate in Denver filmed and photographed rioters smashing windows at the state’s SUPREME COURT building. She counted around six windows destroyed by the group.

Protestors continue to smash the windows at the Supreme Court. #denverprotestspic.twitter.com/Rk2l3SG8eI — adigtv (@AdiGTV) May 30, 2020

Protestors are smashing windows at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/dixfchTbht — adigtv (@AdiGTV) May 30, 2020

The city was hit by protests that turned ugly, following the alleged police killing of a man in Minneapolis. Atlanta, Minneapolis, and New York also saw violent demonstrations on Friday night.

