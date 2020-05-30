Georgia declares emergency, calls in NATIONAL GUARD after protests in Atlanta descend into chaos

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has activated National Guard units and declared an emergency as demonstrations in Atlanta escalate into riots and looting, sparked by the police killing of a Minneapolis man earlier this week.

“At the request of Mayor Keisha Bottoms and in consultation with public safety and emergency preparedness officials, I have issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 Georgia Guard troops to protect people and property in Atlanta,” Kemp said in a statement posted to Twitter early on Saturday morning, adding that they would “deploy immediately.”

We will continue to make all state resources available to local leaders during this emergency situation.

