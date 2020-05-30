 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Georgia declares emergency, calls in NATIONAL GUARD after protests in Atlanta descend into chaos
Georgia declares emergency, calls in NATIONAL GUARD after protests in Atlanta descend into chaos

30 May, 2020 04:21
Georgia declares emergency, calls in NATIONAL GUARD after protests in Atlanta descend into chaos
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd, Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 29, 2020 ©  Reuters / Dustin Chambers
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has activated National Guard units and declared an emergency as demonstrations in Atlanta escalate into riots and looting, sparked by the police killing of a Minneapolis man earlier this week.

“At the request of Mayor Keisha Bottoms and in consultation with public safety and emergency preparedness officials, I have issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 Georgia Guard troops to protect people and property in Atlanta,” Kemp said in a statement posted to Twitter early on Saturday morning, adding that they would “deploy immediately.”

We will continue to make all state resources available to local leaders during this emergency situation.

A cop car burns during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, US May 29, 2020 ©  Reuters / Dustin Chambers

