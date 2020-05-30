WATCH protesters besiege CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, set POLICE CAR on fire & vandalize huge network logo

An angry crowd protesting the killing of George Floyd marched on CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta after police dispersed a rally elsewhere in the city, setting fire to squad cars, smashing windows and defacing a company logo.

As demonstrations erupt across the nation over the killing of George Floyd – a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police – protesters in Georgia’s capital ended up at the network’s main headquarters on Friday.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Footage shared on social media showed a raucous crowd as they rallied at the building’s entrance, blocked from entering by a police line inside

CNN HQ in Atlanta getting overrun by leftist protesters that they themselves whipped into a frenzy.Many are defacing and vandalizing the giant CNN logo outside the building.You're watching Dr. Frankenstein get destroyed by his own monster.#GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/i6EP0Tl8z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

Police cars parked nearby were not spared by the protesters, one even set ablaze while others had windows smashed out.

Protesters getting dispersed by police as the destruction if police cars outside the CNN Center continues pic.twitter.com/CoRwbKY7jj — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Protests have turned destructive in #Atlanta. Outside #CNN Center at least one police vehicle caught fire, several others are also damaged. https://t.co/XTQ7GVo3Bopic.twitter.com/N3XA3sumDB — FOX61 (@FOX61News) May 30, 2020

A number of armored vehicles and additional law enforcement were brought in to reinforce the heavy police presence as the standoff continued, with at least 18 officers clad in riot gear blocking the entrance of the headquarters, according to CNN.

#BREAKING: Armored vehicles have just arrived outside of CNN center where tensions are high between protesters and police. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/izwmSdUyF3pic.twitter.com/MuNEs6Keqg — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 29, 2020

