 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crowds BESIEGE Minneapolis 5th Precinct as police & National Guard fail to enforce curfew (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
HomeUSA News

WATCH protesters besiege CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, set POLICE CAR on fire & vandalize huge network logo

30 May, 2020 01:38
Get short URL
WATCH protesters besiege CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, set POLICE CAR on fire & vandalize huge network logo
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd, Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 29, 2020 ©  Reuters / Dustin Chambers
An angry crowd protesting the killing of George Floyd marched on CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta after police dispersed a rally elsewhere in the city, setting fire to squad cars, smashing windows and defacing a company logo.

As demonstrations erupt across the nation over the killing of George Floyd – a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police – protesters in Georgia’s capital ended up at the network’s main headquarters on Friday.

Footage shared on social media showed a raucous crowd as they rallied at the building’s entrance, blocked from entering by a police line inside

Police cars parked nearby were not spared by the protesters, one even set ablaze while others had windows smashed out.

A number of armored vehicles and additional law enforcement were brought in to reinforce the heavy police presence as the standoff continued, with at least 18 officers clad in riot gear blocking the entrance of the headquarters, according to CNN.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies