Not just humans: Moscow quarantines CAT after it tests positive for Covid-19

While most people are socially distancing and staying home, it might not just be humans needing to self-isolate. Last week, for the first time in Russia, a cat tested positive for Covid-19 – and it is now in quarantine.

Nikolai Vlasov, the deputy head of Russia’s national veterinary service Rosselkhoznadzor, explained that the poorly pussy was diagnosed after its owner took the animal to a Moscow vet clinic, where it was tested with throat and nose swabs. The cat was sent home and ordered to be quarantined at the owner’s place of residence.

Also on rt.com Russians could face up to SEVEN YEARS in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rules

According to Vlasov, Covid-19 is transmitted from person to person, and there is no scientific evidence that anyone could catch Covid-19 from a pet, calling it an “epidemiological dead end.”

“Now, there is no reason to take measures concerning either domestic or wild animals that could jeopardize their well-being and health, or may have a negative impact on biodiversity,” he said.

A scientific study published earlier in May revealed that cats are able to infect each other with coronavirus but probably won’t get sick. According to the new research, published by the New England Journal of Medicine, the felines all tested clear of the virus within six days.

Also on rt.com Patient ESCAPES from Moscow coronavirus hospital, chief doctor slams ‘ignorant behavior’

Last month, Konstantin Savenkov, another official at Rosselkhoznadzor, explained that coronavirus can be transmitted to both cats and dogs, although dogs are far less susceptible. However, for the safety of all pets, this means the malaised moggy won’t be able to meet with any feline friends or canine companions for at least 14 days.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!