Italy and Belgium join France in rejecting hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment

Italy and Belgium have joined France in​ moving to ​​ban the​ use of the controversial hydroxychloroquine​ to treat Covid-19 patients as questions continue to mount over its safety.

On Wednesday, France revoked its decree authorizing the prescription of the anti-malarial drug for the novel coronavirus following a decision from the government’s health advisory agency.

Now Belgium’s health body has warned against using the drug outside of ongoing registered clinical trials.

Italy’s health authorities also concluded that there is too little evidence to support the use of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 and that the lack of proof means it should be banned outside of clinical trials.

Also on rt.com France BANS hydroxychloroquine as study says medicine Trump took makes death from Covid-19 more likely

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) also cited new clinical evidence on the use of the drug which “indicates an increased risk for adverse reactions with little or no benefit.”

“Pending obtaining more solid evidence from the clinical trials that are underway both in Italy and in other countries of the world,” the decision was made to suspend the authorization of its use in hospitals and at home, AIFA said.

A new study published in the Lancet medical journal could not confirm a benefit of taking the drug as a treatment against the virus. It found that taking the drug was actually associated with increased risks of in-hospital death for Covid-19 patients.

The drug became a massively controversial treatment for the virus after it was touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential miracle cure. Trump even said this month that he was taking a course of the drug as a “preventive measure” against the infection.

Also on rt.com WHO SUSPENDS trials of Trump-chosen hydroxychloroquine drug over SAFETY RISKS for Covid-19 patients

If you like this story, share it with a friend!