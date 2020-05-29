WATCH CNN crew ARRESTED during LIVE BROADCAST covering unrest in Minneapolis

Minnesota State Patrol officers have arrested CNN journalist Omar Jimenez and two crew members during a live broadcast from protests in Minneapolis, which have been sparked by George Floyd's death at police hands.

Footage posted to social media shows Jimenez identifying himself as a journalist and telling officers: “We can move back to where you'd like. We are live on the air at the moment.”

Jimenez repeatedly signals that he and his crew will move away from the area and go “wherever you want us.” He then continues his report while two officers hold him by the arms and tell him: “You are under arrest.”

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

“Do you mind telling me why I am under arrest, sir?” Jimenez asks in the video. Another member of the team then reiterates: “We told you before that we are with CNN.”

A CNN anchor in the studio quickly takes over, informing viewers of the bizarre development: "If you are just tuning in, you are watching our correspondent Omar Jimenez being arrested by state police in Minnesota. We’re not sure why our correspondent is being arrested.”

Footage continues to roll live as Jimenez is hauled away in handcuffs by one officer.

The situation then becomes more intense as the state police officers proceed to arrest the CNN producer and cameraman. “We're just out here doing our job as well as you are,” one of the men can be heard telling police.

“Our camera is on the ground because our cameraman has now been handcuffed,” one of the studio anchors explains to viewers watching the surreal scene unfold.

“I've never seen anything like this,” another anchor adds as a member of the police force carries the camera away, apparently unaware that it is still recording.

A photographer who was not arrested has reportedly communicated to CNN that police explained the other crew members were arrested because they were "told to move and didn't."

