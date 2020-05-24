 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hundreds call for ‘end to tyranny’ in anti-lockdown protest at California state Capitol (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

24 May, 2020 05:19
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest calling for the reopening of California, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sacramento, California, U.S. May 7, 2020. © Reuters/Stephen Lam
Some 2,000 people have descended on the California Capitol in Sacramento, demanding that the remaining coronavirus restrictions – including a ban on church services – be lifted in one of the biggest anti-shutdown rallies to date.

Scores of demonstrators flocked to the west steps of the state capitol on Saturday afternoon to take part in the so-called “Liberty Fest,” berating the strict lockdown measures that are being gradually phased out by California Governor Gavin Newsome. 

Many of the demonstrators were carrying US flags as well as posters in support of US President Donald Trump and against state officials, accusing Newsome of dragging out the reopening of the economy.

At one point during the rally, an airplane flew above the crowd, displaying a giant banner with the governor depicted as Hitler next to the words “End his tyranny!” the Sacramento Bee reported.

One of the prominent speakers at the event was Republican congressional candidate in California and Navy veteran Joe Collins, who is hoping to unseat Democrat representative and outspoken Trump critic Maxine Waters later this year.

The rally also saw the demonstrators breaking into the US national anthem and chanting “USA, USA.”

Some 45 out of California’s 58 counties (Sacramento included) received the green light to reopen a majority of non-essential businesses, including restaurants and most stores, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, as the rate of the Covid-19 fatalities and hospitalizations has slowed across the state. Residents have swarmed beaches, which were reopened as part of the new guidelines.

People visit the beach on Memorial Day in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., May 23, 2020. © REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Not everybody, however, is content with the speed of the reopening, since churches, beauty salons and gyms have been ordered to keep their doors shut for the time being.

In the case of Sacramento, county authorities were even forced to backtrack on their own announcement on Thursday, which would have paved the way for the reopening of fitness centers and allowed get-togethers of up to 10 people, citing the concerns of health officials.

Last week, California reported the second-deadliest day in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic after 102 lethal cases were recorded last Tuesday. The statewide death toll has passed 3,630, with nearly 60 percent coming from Los Angeles County, California's most populous region.

