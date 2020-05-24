Hundreds call for ‘end to tyranny’ in anti-lockdown protest at California state Capitol (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Some 2,000 people have descended on the California Capitol in Sacramento, demanding that the remaining coronavirus restrictions – including a ban on church services – be lifted in one of the biggest anti-shutdown rallies to date.

Scores of demonstrators flocked to the west steps of the state capitol on Saturday afternoon to take part in the so-called “Liberty Fest,” berating the strict lockdown measures that are being gradually phased out by California Governor Gavin Newsome.

Freedom rally continues in Sacramento. Lots of American flags and Trump flags. Gavin Newsom is the villain among the crowd. pic.twitter.com/E6rx9vonRX — David Taub (@TaubGVWire) May 23, 2020

I’m done. The Untied States will record its 100,000th COVID death this weekend.But Sacramento is having a large re-open rally. And they’re calling it “Liberty Fest.” pic.twitter.com/wT2jkG545N — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 24, 2020

Many of the demonstrators were carrying US flags as well as posters in support of US President Donald Trump and against state officials, accusing Newsome of dragging out the reopening of the economy.

At one point during the rally, an airplane flew above the crowd, displaying a giant banner with the governor depicted as Hitler next to the words “End his tyranny!” the Sacramento Bee reported.

One of the prominent speakers at the event was Republican congressional candidate in California and Navy veteran Joe Collins, who is hoping to unseat Democrat representative and outspoken Trump critic Maxine Waters later this year.

Packed at the Freedom Rally at the state capital in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/xwX6mnLorG — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) May 23, 2020

The rally also saw the demonstrators breaking into the US national anthem and chanting “USA, USA.”

Must watch. Sacramento California protest May 23.Beautiful crowd of 1,000s singing National Anthem - Notice Sniper On roof stands up And places hand on heart for Anthem. @IngrahamAngle@seanhannity#opencalifornia#obamagate@gavinnewsompic.twitter.com/nz37oNmWaj — ann vogel (@annvogel6) May 23, 2020

Some 45 out of California’s 58 counties (Sacramento included) received the green light to reopen a majority of non-essential businesses, including restaurants and most stores, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, as the rate of the Covid-19 fatalities and hospitalizations has slowed across the state. Residents have swarmed beaches, which were reopened as part of the new guidelines.

Not everybody, however, is content with the speed of the reopening, since churches, beauty salons and gyms have been ordered to keep their doors shut for the time being.

In the case of Sacramento, county authorities were even forced to backtrack on their own announcement on Thursday, which would have paved the way for the reopening of fitness centers and allowed get-togethers of up to 10 people, citing the concerns of health officials.

Last week, California reported the second-deadliest day in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic after 102 lethal cases were recorded last Tuesday. The statewide death toll has passed 3,630, with nearly 60 percent coming from Los Angeles County, California's most populous region.

