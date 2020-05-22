Biden apologizes for telling black DJ he ‘ain’t black,’ but his supporters were already making excuses for him

Joe Biden has apologized for questioning the blackness of a black radio host, saying he “shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy.” His earlier remarks caused an outcry, but the former VP’s supporters were already covering for him.

In a radio interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ host Charlamagne Tha God on Friday morning, Biden appeared agitated. After Charlamagne pressed him on a list of racial issues, he asked Biden to return for another questioning before November, saying “we’ve got more questions.”

Biden, having evidently reached the end of his tether, snapped. “You’ve got more questions?” he jibed. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Also on rt.com ‘You ain’t black’ if you support Trump over me – Joe Biden to BLACK radio host

The exchange triggered an outcry online, with droves of black Democrats piling on the former vice president. Biden resurfaced on Friday afternoon to apologize. Joining a conference call of black business leaders, he said he “should not have been so cavalier,” adding “I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted.”

“I shouldn't have been such a wise guy,” he reiterated. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

Before Biden apologized, he already had a host of allies in the media explaining away his racial snafu. Plenty of commentators were gobsmacked by his “you ain’t black” outburst, but over at the Washington Post, columnist Jonathan Capehart explained away what Biden said as “clearly a joke.”

Capehart didn’t exactly provide evidence for his claim, but repeated Biden’s previous assertions on his work for the black community to invalidate his outburst.

Likewise, Biden adviser Symone Sanders, who is black, called the remark “in jest,” and again referred back to her boss’ record on black issues.

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

I'll say this: I AM Black, and I'm not offended by Joe Biden's #YouAintBlack quip. I DON'T CARE.This race is between him and trump.trump is the guy who said "Shithole countries," "my African American," and a TON of other shit.I won't be distracted.Neither should YOU. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2020

The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

Biden’s apology, however, didn’t win everyone over. “VP Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate,” Black Entertainment Television founder Robert L. Johnson said. “He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

