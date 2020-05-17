10 firefighters injured in EXPLOSION responding to multi-building blaze in Los Angeles (VIDEOS)

At least 10 firefighters have been injured in a blast while they were responding to a massive commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building, and there was “nothing unusual” until the explosion occurred once they entered the building.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a major emergency “mayday” call, sending more than 200 others to the scene to contain the blaze that jumped to several neighboring buildings.

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

The condition of the injured was not immediately clear, while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: “My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters.”

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLApic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW — Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020

The fire was largely taken under control in about an hour, but multiple fire crews remain at the scene. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined - as well as what exactly was inside the building that caused the blast.

URGENT: Massive explosion in #LA— debries raining from the sky pic.twitter.com/R4ihXTDAuM — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) May 17, 2020

