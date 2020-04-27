‘Does sarcasm ever work?’ Trump brushes off ‘Noble prize’ blunder, says it was a dig at media’s lack of morals

US President Donald Trump has fired back at his detractors, arguing that him apparently confusing the Nobel prize with the Pulitzer Prize and making a spelling mistake in a tweet attacking the media, was a deliberate world play.

“Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists?. Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals,” Trump tweeted shortly after taking a swipe at “fake news” media in a series of tweets , that threw the platform into a full-blown meltdown.

Does sarcasm ever work?

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

In the string of tweets earlier on Sunday, Trump ushered into yet another scathing attack on the media, first calling a New York Times report on his supposedly laid-back schedule a “phony story” written by a “third rate reporter,” and then tearing into media for earning accolades while peddling the debunked Russiagate narrative.

“When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong... lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice,” Trump inquired, before calling on the journalists to return “their cherished “Nobles.”

The posts set Twitter alight, quickly sending “Nobel” to the top of the trends, with netizens wasting no time in pouncing on Trump’s apparent gaffe, as he seemed to have confused the Nobel Prize with the Pulitzer Prize, which is awarded for “excellence in newspaper journalism” among other.

Trump has subsequently deleted his Noble/Nobel tirade, which prompted many to cast doubt wheather his choice of words was indeed intended as a joke very few seemed to have got in the end.

Imagine thinking the Nobel Prize is spelled 'Noble', and that it's the same thing as a Pulitzer, and that sarcasm is defined as 'making an arse of yourself and pretending it was a joke'. Now imagine voting that person to be your president. pic.twitter.com/eetb54jOh3 — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) April 27, 2020

Ok I know I’ve defended Trump on a few things but he takes a huge L hereICYMI, Trump spelled Nobel Prize wrong (noble) earlier today. Now he’s claiming sarcasm again.I HOWLED when I saw this tweet. Hilarious magnitude of idiocy. pic.twitter.com/6Pe4loKmvP — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) April 27, 2020

Him mentioning a fictitious “Noble Committee” in his rant also did not help to convince many that it was a sarcastic remark, rather than just a typo.

And what exactly did you mean by “Noble Committee”? This #sarcasm excuse doesn’t work for everything... or anything, really. https://t.co/jOUN7rKl1x — Drew Springer (@drewspr00) April 27, 2020

Trump is not the only one from his family to have faced ridicule online after running into spelling troubles, related to the Nobel prize. Last October, his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump congratulated Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia, for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, typing "noble” instead of “nobel” in a congratulatory message posted on her Instagram stories. Unsurprisingly, #Resistance crowd could not miss out on the chance to jeer at her either.

She congratulated Minister Ahmed on the “NOBLE” peace prize. Are all Trumps just plain stupid? He won the “Nobel Peace Prize” but Little Plastic Barbie had to post her face in there too. pic.twitter.com/L75TzCA8w5 — Geena (@Dreamin89) October 13, 2019

