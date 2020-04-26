‘The hardest working president in history’: Trump goes on Twitter rant against ‘fake media’ with Nobel Prizes for Russia stories

US President Donald Trump blasted the media over reports about his laid-back work schedule, and suggested taking Nobel Prizes away from journalists who pushed Russia collusion stories, mistaking the award for the Pulitzer.

“The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history,” Trump wrote on Sunday afternoon, kicking off a firestorm of anti-media tweets.

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

After claiming to have done more in three and a half years than any other president, Trump specifically targeted a recent story in the New York Times claiming through anonymous sources he has been arriving in the Oval Office as late as noon, binging cable news for hours a day and eating “comfort food” like french fries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits,” tweeted the president.

He then called the author of the story — it is credited to Katie Rogers and Annie Karni — a “third rate reporter.”

....schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The president has often criticized unflattering media reports about him based on anonymous sources. He even suggested last month journalists use "sources they make up to totally distort a narrative or story."

Only minutes after going after The New York Times, Trump turned his attention to accusations of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but he kept his sights on journalists.

Suggesting reporters who have received Nobel Prizes for their work on “Russia, Russia, Russia” be stripped of those awards, the president misspelled Nobel as “Noble” and seemed to be confusing the Nobel Prize with the Pulitzer Prize, an award actually given to journalists.

When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

....Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

“Noble” quickly began trending on Twitter with Trump's critics hungrily jumping on the mistakes.

“Do any Trump supporters want to defend errors like this? I just know if Biden did the same thing they’d be attacking him for it, and they’d be right to!” reporter Yashar Ali tweeted.

is he confusing Pulitzer Prizes with Nobel Prizes, which he thinks are called “Noble” Prizes? pic.twitter.com/DxNuTzYXWU — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 26, 2020

Trump's tweet below is way off. It reads as if he is asking the Nobel Foundation (spelled Noble Committee) to act against journalists. Maybe Trump is really cracking up. https://t.co/OETkPiHAZc — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 26, 2020

Yeah, all those reporters who won Nobel Prizes for ... what, economics? physics? ... should really give them back now.Sorry, sorry. "Noble" prizes. https://t.co/BSQzFVXtX7 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 26, 2020

