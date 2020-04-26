 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The hardest working president in history’: Trump goes on Twitter rant against ‘fake media’ with Nobel Prizes for Russia stories

26 Apr, 2020 19:47
Donald Trump participates in coronavirus relief bill signing ceremony at the White House in Washington ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump blasted the media over reports about his laid-back work schedule, and suggested taking Nobel Prizes away from journalists who pushed Russia collusion stories, mistaking the award for the Pulitzer.

“The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history,” Trump wrote on Sunday afternoon, kicking off a firestorm of anti-media tweets.

After claiming to have done more in three and a half years than any other president, Trump specifically targeted a recent story in the New York Times claiming through anonymous sources he has been arriving in the Oval Office as late as noon, binging cable news for hours a day and eating “comfort food” like french fries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits,” tweeted the president. 

He then called the author of the story — it is credited to Katie Rogers and Annie Karni — a “third rate reporter.”

The president has often criticized unflattering media reports about him based on anonymous sources. He even suggested last month journalists use "sources they make up to totally distort a narrative or story."

Only minutes after going after The New York Times, Trump turned his attention to accusations of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but he kept his sights on journalists.

Suggesting reporters who have received Nobel Prizes for their work on “Russia, Russia, Russia” be stripped of those awards, the president misspelled Nobel as “Noble” and seemed to be confusing the Nobel Prize with the Pulitzer Prize, an award actually given to journalists.

“Noble” quickly began trending on Twitter with Trump's critics hungrily jumping on the mistakes.

“Do any Trump supporters want to defend errors like this? I  just know if Biden did the same thing they’d be attacking him for it, and they’d be right to!” reporter Yashar Ali tweeted.

