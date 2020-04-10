US reports nearly 1,800 coronavirus fatalities in 24 hours, as death rate slows after 2 days of back-to-back records

Nearly 1,800 people died in the US after contracting the coronavirus on Thursday, a tally by John Hopkins University suggests. The overall US death toll stands at just over 16,500 as it continues to lead the world in cases.

The US, which according to various projections is nearing the peak of its outbreak, registered 1,783 deaths from the virus in a single day, according to data aggregated by the university.

While some models – such as one provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) – forecast that the US should still expect the pinnacle of the outbreak to come later this week, the new number is slightly lower than nearly 2,000 lethal cases reported in the two past days each.

Also on rt.com Grim stability: US records almost 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities for 2nd day in a row, as death toll closes in on 15,000

So far, the highest number of single-day Covid-19 fatalities was reported on Wednesday, when 1,973 people succumbed to the disease.

Still, the newly-revised projections show that as many as 60,000 coronavirus-afflicted patients could die by August in the US alone – even assuming that Americans will abide by strict social distancing guidelines rolled out by federal agencies.

With 462,135 confirmed infections, the US accounts for nearly one-third of all cases of the disease worldwide. However, there have been reassuring signs that the spread of the virus on US soil is beginning to wind down.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!