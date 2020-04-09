 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US records almost 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities for 2nd day in a row, as death toll closes in on 15,000
Grim stability: US records almost 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities for 2nd day in a row, as death toll closes in on 15,000

9 Apr, 2020 00:47
Grim stability: US records almost 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities for 2nd day in a row, as death toll closes in on 15,000
With models predicting the US is about to hit its coronavirus death rate peak, the country has reported nearly 2,000 deaths on Wednesday, about the same number as the previous day. The US accounts for about a third of all cases.

After smashing its previous Covid-19 single-day death record on Tuesday by nearly crossing the 2,000 milestone, the US has reported about the same number of lethal cases from the virus that has been sweeping across the country, on Wednesday, John Hopkins University tally suggests.

While the centre of the pandemic has since long shifted from China to Europe, where Italy holds the record of the most fatalities to date  - over 17,600 - the US has been not so far behind.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

