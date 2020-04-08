Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million as number of US infections nears THIRD of Covid-19 total

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 ticked to just over one and a half million worldwide on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with the death toll now standing at over 87,000.

Worldwide cases of the coronavirus now stand at 1,500,830, according to latest data collected by John Hopkins University.

Fatalities from the virus have also lept to 87,706. The US has quickly become the most infected country, seeing a major jump in cases this week. There are over 420,000 cases and a death toll that went above 14,000 on Wednesday, a 24 hour increase of nearly 2000, making Tuesday the deadliest day yet for the US when it comes to Covid-19.

New York has become the epicenter of the disease as the worst hit in the US, with Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing 779 new deaths from Tuesday, the one day highest death toll increase for the state yet. Over 6000 people have died in the state from the virus where confirmed cases have since longe crossed the 140,000 milestone. Though the death rate continues to skyrocket in the state, Cuomo insists the curve is being flattened because hospital admissions have been declining.

Despite the jump in cases and fatalities in the US, Italy remains the worst hit with 17,669 deaths recorded. The pandemic shows little signs of slowing down in Europe, where countries like Spain continue to jump in number of cases. Spain currently has 146 690 confirmed cases, the second largest number in the world.

Out of the worldwide cases, more than 319,000 patients are considered fully recovered.

