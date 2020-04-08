NY to fly flags HALF MAST for Covid-19 victims as number of infected in US passes 400,000

As the number of American victims of the novel coronavirus has jumped over 14,000 and the number of infected began creeping towards half a million, New York Governor has announced flags will be flown at half mast in his state.

The US now has nearly 420,000 cases of the coronavirus, along with 14,262 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The hardest hit state remains New York, which has recorded 6,268 deaths from the virus. The state has over 140,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, making it the epicenter of the outbreak, as its new deaths have put its toll ahead of Spain, which previously had recorded the most cases of the virus in the world.

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 779 new deaths in his state on Wednesday at the daily press briefing. He said the flags will be flown at half mast “in honor of those we have lost to this virus,” which he called a “predator” that preys on the “vulnerable.”

Despite the continuing rise in deaths, Cuomo maintains that social distancing measures are flattening the curve in his state, as hospital admission numbers are steadily declining.

“The number of deaths, as a matter of fact, will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away,” he said of the death toll, adding, “I understand the science of it. I understand the facts and the logic of it. But it is still incredibly difficult to deal with.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sits on the White House Coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence, said the US could be nearing the “beginning of a turnaround,” but he warned that citizens must be prepared for “a bad week” of deaths first.

