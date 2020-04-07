Truck driver identified after disturbing stabbing murder of THREE women at Tennessee truck stop

A now-deceased truck driver has been identified by police after stabbing and killing three women and putting another in the hospital during a bloody encounter at a Tennessee truck stop.

Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was the man behind the Tuesday morning deaths of three women at the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike in Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has announced.

Abdus-Salaam was a truck driver from Durham, North Carolina, and the three deceased women were all employees of Pilot. The fourth woman, who is currently getting treatment at the hospital, was a customer.

The motivations behind Salaam’s attack are unknown at this point.

Also on rt.com New York confirms record 731 coronavirus deaths in one day

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Salaam was shot and killed by an officer after police arrived on the scene and found a woman bleeding outside of the travel center and Salaam refused to drop his knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI will be launching a probe into the officer-involved shooting.

The three deceased victims have been identified as Joyce Whaley, 57, Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51, and Nettie R. Spencer, 41.

Abdus-Salaam was previously arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2018 for felony eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!