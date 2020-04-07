 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Truck driver identified after disturbing stabbing murder of THREE women at Tennessee truck stop

7 Apr, 2020 22:06
Get short URL
Truck driver identified after disturbing stabbing murder of THREE women at Tennessee truck stop
Idris Abdus-Salaam mugshot ©  northcarolina.arrests.org
A now-deceased truck driver has been identified by police after stabbing and killing three women and putting another in the hospital during a bloody encounter at a Tennessee truck stop.

Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, was the man behind the Tuesday morning deaths of three women at the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike in Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has announced.

Abdus-Salaam was a truck driver from Durham, North Carolina, and the three deceased women were all employees of Pilot. The fourth woman, who is currently getting treatment at the hospital, was a customer. 

The motivations behind Salaam’s attack are unknown at this point. 

Also on rt.com New York confirms record 731 coronavirus deaths in one day

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Salaam was shot and killed by an officer after police arrived on the scene and found a woman bleeding outside of the travel center and Salaam refused to drop his knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI will be launching a probe into the officer-involved shooting. 

The three deceased victims have been identified as Joyce Whaley, 57, Patricia Denise Nibbe, 51, and Nettie R. Spencer, 41. 

Abdus-Salaam was previously arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2018 for felony eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies