 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian military plane with coronavirus aid lands in US
HomeUSA News

‘Upon information & belief’: Trump warns of potential Iran ‘sneak attack’ on US forces in Iraq

1 Apr, 2020 19:27
Get short URL
‘Upon information & belief’: Trump warns of potential Iran ‘sneak attack’ on US forces in Iraq
US-led coalition forces hand over base to Iraqi military ©  REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
While both the US and Iran are battling coronavirus, belligerent words haven’t been forgotten. President Donald Trump claimed Iran could be planning an attack on US forces in Iraq and warned it would pay a “very heavy price.”

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq,” Trump warned on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. 

He added that if such an attack happens, Iran will pay a “very heavy price.”

The Trump administration has been criticized for continuing economic sanctions on Iran, which has over 47,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3,000 deaths from the virus, according to the country’s health ministry. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did admit on Tuesday that the US could consider easing sanctions on Iran in the future to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“We evaluate all of our policies constantly, so the answer is – would we ever rethink? – of course,” he told reporters when asked about the possibility. 

The US sanctions are part of a “maximum pressure” policy to curb Iran’s nuclear, missile and regional activities. 

Also on rt.com In a time of pandemic, the US prepares for war – but Iran’s weakness is grossly exaggerated

While US troops are supposed to be exiting the Middle East, a New York Times story claimed military commanders were ordered last week to be prepared for an escalation of combat in the country.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies