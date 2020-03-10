 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘I’m going to have a conversation!’ Emmy Winner Dennis Miller promises raw verbal sparring with new RT America show (VIDEO)

10 Mar, 2020 14:16
Get short URL
‘I’m going to have a conversation!’ Emmy Winner Dennis Miller promises raw verbal sparring with new RT America show (VIDEO)
Television legend Dennis Miller has pledged to keep things interesting as the host of a new interview program on RT America, promising viewers that he’ll provide a platform for spirited, no-baloney dialogue.

American viewers know Miller as the Emmy-winning SNL alum, a comedian who has delighted audiences with his astute political commentary. A regular guest on RT America’s ‘PoliticKing with Larry King’, Miller will now host an interview show of his own, “Dennis Miller +1” – and the veteran entertainer says he has a clear vision for his new program.
 
“I promise you, I will not sit here finding myself overly precious and thinking only about my next query. I’m going to have a conversation!” he said. “The entire planet is currently having a rather spirited back and forth, and it will be nice to jump back into the game,” he added.

Miller spoke with actor and comedian Jeff Dunham for his show’s premiere, which aired on March 9.

© RT

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies