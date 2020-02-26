‘Inspired by mountains, sky & edelweiss’: Chechen leader’s daughter dazzles Paris with traditional dress & hijab fashions (VIDEO)

The reimagining of traditional Chechen dress by fashion designer Aishat Kadyrova has excited the French capital where ‘haute couture’ was invented, with not an empty seat seen in the gallery during her show.

The display at the luxurious Le Marois hotel unfolded to the tune of Chechen national music and featured 50 dresses, crafted using unique needlework techniques from Russia’s North Caucasus.

Aishat Kadyrova, one of the ten children of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Republic of Chechnya, said that her ‘Love Story’ collection was inspired by “the mountains, the sky and the edelweiss flower … a symbol of love and fidelity.”

The whole idea was born eight years ago when her father presented her mom, Medni Kadyrova, with a bunch of edelweiss flowers. “In order to find them he had to spend three days in the mountains,” she said.

But making the beautiful dresses to match Ramzan Kadyrov’s romantic feat took even more time, as mastering the national stitching techniques, embroidery with beads and delicate lacework required years of training for the tailors.

Aishat dedicated the event to the 10th anniversary of the Firdaws fashion brand, which was launched by her mother a decade ago in Dubai and later handed over to her.

