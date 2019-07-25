 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament (WATCH LIVE)
HomeRussia News

6yo boy dreams of becoming Chechen leader Kadyrov’s bodyguard… and GETS HIRED

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:01 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:11
Get short URL
6yo boy dreams of becoming Chechen leader Kadyrov’s bodyguard… and GETS HIRED
© kadyrov_96; RIA Novosti / Vladimor Astapkovich
Ramzan Kadyrov has embedded a six-year-old boy with his personal security detail, shortly after the fearless kid spoke about his desire to protect the firebrand Chechen leader.

“From now on, I have nothing to worry about, I’ve got a professional bodyguard who has no match in the world,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Instagram. Magomed-Emi Gaziev became known on social media after telling the world that he was eager “to become a true defender and warrior,” he explained.

Footage shows Magomed-Emi socializing with the Chechen leader at his office.

“I invited him to see me today and employed him as an officer in charge,” Kadyrov wrote.

He ordered the freshman bodyguard to be furnished with “uniforms, guns and equipment” – all taken from local toy stores, of course.

The boy will now be on duty under the watchful eye of a Kadyrov aide.

Joking aside, Chechnya has no shortage of motivated kids. Earlier in the month, six-year-old Rakhim Kuriev reportedly set two world records for push-ups, totaling nearly 9,000 reps.

Also on rt.com 6yo 'Chechen Swarzenegger' sets 2 push-up 'world records' totaling 9,000 reps (VIDEO)

The youngster’s achievements were broadcast on local television. Back in 2018, Kadyrov presented the boy, then aged 5, with a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class as a reward for setting a world record of 4,105 push-ups in just 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies