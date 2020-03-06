 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deadly & beautiful: Find out how Russian female soldiers train for their big day (no, not a wedding day)

6 Mar, 2020 13:13
Russia’s Defense Ministry
Russia’s Defense Ministry
Trim, fit and synched. That's how these 24 young soldiers have to look when they march through Ekaterinburg in May to open the Victory Day parade. And it takes a lot of training to get every detail right.

The all-female tattoo was gathered from ladies serving in Russian military units in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region. They are now learning how to work as a well-oiled team and are undergoing physical endurance training to be in peak form by May 9.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

Footage of their regimen was released by the defense ministry ahead of the International Women's Day.

A heads-up: this session involves some gallant men in uniform and flowers.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

Wearing full parade regalia and armed with bayonet-mounted rifles, the 24 soldiers will be the first to march in lockstep to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazis in Ekaterinburg. That parade will be one of many held across Russia on the occasion.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

