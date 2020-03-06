Deadly & beautiful: Find out how Russian female soldiers train for their big day (no, not a wedding day)

Trim, fit and synched. That's how these 24 young soldiers have to look when they march through Ekaterinburg in May to open the Victory Day parade. And it takes a lot of training to get every detail right.

The all-female tattoo was gathered from ladies serving in Russian military units in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region. They are now learning how to work as a well-oiled team and are undergoing physical endurance training to be in peak form by May 9.

Footage of their regimen was released by the defense ministry ahead of the International Women's Day.

A heads-up: this session involves some gallant men in uniform and flowers.

Wearing full parade regalia and armed with bayonet-mounted rifles, the 24 soldiers will be the first to march in lockstep to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazis in Ekaterinburg. That parade will be one of many held across Russia on the occasion.

