Shooting drones: New Russian light anti-aircraft system makes it through final test (VIDEO)
Footage of the trials was released by Russia's Defense Ministry early on Thursday. The short video shows the Gibka-S vehicle firing missiles at several drone targets – and hitting all of them.
The light anti-aircraft system is basically a Russian Tigr armored car fitted with a state-of-art optical and electronic targeting system, as well as weaponry mount suitable for several man-portable anti-aircraft systems (MANPADS). During the trials, the vehicle was apparently fitted with Igla-type launchers, though it's said to be able to use any existing Russian-made systems of this sort.
Footage of the trials also shows another Tigr vehicle fitted with a small radar. Russia's military did not provide any information on this machine, but one can assume it is a support and command vehicle, used together with the Gibka-S.
The new machine is capable of firing its weaponry while traveling at speeds of up to 30 km/h (18.6 mph). Thus the car is able to provide cover for moving military units, knocking down any incoming low-flying targets without slowing down troops' advance.Also on rt.com Moscow to rearm ALL Northern Fleet units with S-400s to create anti-missile DOME over Russian Arctic
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!