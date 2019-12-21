 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DRAMATIC VIDEO shows cargo train fallen off bridge near historic Harpers Ferry outside Washington, D.C

21 Dec, 2019 19:33
FILE PHOTO: A freight train heads westbound out of a tunnel into Harpers Ferry. © Reuters / Gary Cameron
A freight train has derailed as it was crossing the Potomac River near the historic town of Harpers Ferry, with cars falling into the water and damaging the popular Appalachian Trail.

The aerial footage from the site of the disaster, which occurred at the iconic Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge early on Saturday, showed two carriages overturned in the river and several others hanging from the bridge.

A total of seven cars derailed, but the locomotive managed to stay on the track. Despite the video looking quite scary, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the crash.

There was nobody on the bridge when the crash happened, and no-one inside the carriages. The cars for transporting grain were empty at the time of the accident. The cause of the derailment is now being investigated, with the authorities working to remove the train from the water.

The incident damaged a walking pass across the Potomac River, which is part of the Appalachian Trail, and it has been closed indefinitely. The location is popular with tourists due to its picturesque view of three states – Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia – and historic sites. Harpers Ferry is, among other things, the site of a bloody battle that took place between the North and the South in 1862.

