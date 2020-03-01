‘You can't win 'em al’: Sanders concedes defeat in South Carolina, says he ‘believes strongly’ in Super Tuesday success

Senator Bernie Sanders has brushed off concerns over his second-place finish at the South Carolina primary, saying that he hopes to bring it home on Super Tuesday, when 14 states would be casting their ballots for a nominee.

Sanders, who was busy campaigning in Norfolk, Virginia, when the South Carolina primary results came in, appeared upbeat about his campaign’s future, describing the Saturday vote result as a minor setback.

“I’m very proud that in this campaign so far we have won the popular vote in Iowa, we have won the New Hampshire primary, we have won the Nevada caucus, but you cannot win them all.”

Sanders said that what he believes would be his road to the Democratic nomination would be not without bumps, predicting he might suffer more beatings along the way.

“And that will not be the only defeat, there are a lot of states in this country, nobody wins them all,” the self-described progressive socialist said, while congratulating Biden, who was a heavy favorite to win the South Carolina contest from the onset.

Sanders, who rather unexpectedly emerged as an early frontrunner among fellow Democratic hopefuls, said that he was looking forward to Super Tuesday, a crucial moment in the race.

“I believe very strongly that the people of this country on Super Tuesday and after are going to support our campaign. Because we are more than a campaign, we are a movement”

The Vermont independent was previously leading his competitors with 45 delegates after clear victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, and will be adding at least 9 pledged delegates to his growing list after South Carolina.

Biden, for his part, was all smiles when he took to the stage in Columbia, South Carolina, declaring that his campaign “was very much alive" after dismal results at the three previous early contests.

“This campaign is taking off,” a jubilant Biden said, before taking a swipe at Sanders.

“Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution, they want more than promises, they want results"

Firing up the crowds, the former VP yet again invoked his former boss Barack Obama – that is despite the fact that the latter still has to officially endorse him.

“If Democrats want to nominee [someone] who’s a Democrat, a life-long Democrat, a proud Democrat, and a Obama-Biden democrat, join us”

