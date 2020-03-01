 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

One billionaire out: Tom Steyer bows out of Democratic presidential race after 3d place finish in South Carolina

1 Mar, 2020 02:23
Get short URL
One billionaire out: Tom Steyer bows out of Democratic presidential race after 3d place finish in South Carolina
FILE PHOTO: Democratic Presidential candidate entrepreneur Tom Steyer dances onstage with rapper Juvenile singing "Back That Azz Up" during his Get Out the Vote rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on February 28, 2020 REUTERS/Mark Makela
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has given up on his presidential bid after failing to win any delegates in South Carolina, according to projections. Steyer has been accused of buying his way into the race, having spent millions.

Steyer has dug deep into his own pocket, spending about $20 million of his own money in South Carolina alone in hopes to mount a 15 percent threshold, allowing him to win delegates in the fourth and final early voting contest before Super Tuesday.

However, that was not to be, as Steyer is now projected to gain less than 12 percent of the vote in the primary, dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency," Steyer said, announcing his decision to put and end to his campaign.

The news of Steyer, a former hedge fund manager from California and avowed environmentalist, dropping out of the race comes as another billionaire vying for the Democratic nomination, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, is still to test his support among the voters.

Also on rt.com Trump calls on Bloomberg to end his ‘joke of a campaign’ not to chip away at Biden’s votes after former VP’s South Carolina win

While Steyer’s absence from the Democratic candidates’ roster would unlikely upset many of Democratic voters (he was polling at about 2 percent nationwide), he had his one viral moment.

Hours before the South Carolina primary, Steyer’s name made headlines after he was filmed dancing enthusiastically alongside rapper Juvenile singing "Back That Azz Up" during his campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina.

However, the stunt, whether impromptu or not, apparently did not boost the billionaire’s chances, with some arguing that the “painfully embrassing dance” made it all worse.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies