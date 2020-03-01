Biden wins South Carolina primary, gets much needed boost after previous poor showing – projections

Joe Biden’s campaign showed its first signs of life in South Carolina with the former vice president taking the lead above other Democrats in the state’s primary, including frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Multiple outlets called the South Carolina primary in Biden’s favor shortly after the polls closed at 7.00 pm ET.

According to exit poll data by Edison Research, Biden is on course to win at least 14 delegates from 54 for grabs in the fourth and final early voting contest.

Looking forward to bag his first victory in the so far listless campaign, Biden has relied heavily on black voters. However, the exit poll data suggest that while Biden found favors with older African-American voters, black youth vote was split between him and Senator Bernie Sanders, the current frontrunner in the nomination race.



In run-up to the vote, polls had Biden leading other Dems by double digits in the state, with Sanders and Tom Steyer trailing behind him and other candidates only earning single digit support.

Biden told reporters earlier on Saturday morning he was “optimistic” about his chances in South Carolina,

DETAILS TO FOLLOW