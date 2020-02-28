Congressman threatens Don Jr. with ‘serious altercation’ over claim Dems ‘HOPE’ people get coronavirus & die so as to derail Trump

Democratic Rep. John Garamendi had some harsh words for Donald Trump Jr. after the president’s son said Dems “seemingly hope” the coronavirus comes to the US and “kills millions.”

The coronavirus is not only a pandemic, it’s also now a political tool for Republicans and Democrats to lob across the aisle at each other.

California Congressman Garamendi perhaps went further than any politician has so far when he spoke about the disease and the political response to it in the US while appearing on MSNBC on Friday. Garamendi was particularly upset with Donald Trump Jr. over an earlier statement the president’s son made about Democrats seeming to want people in the US to get sick so President Donald Trump looks bad.

“He shouldn’t be near me when he says that,” Garamendi said of Trump Jr. “There would be a serious altercation.”

He later doubled down on his threat after calling the comments from the president’s eldest son “outrageous.”

“Don Jr. better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation,” he said.

WATCH: Rep. John Garamendi appears to threaten @DonaldJTrumpJr during an interview on MSNBC. Saying "He should not be near me when he says that, there would be a serious altercation" and "Don Jr. better not get close to me, It would not be a healthy sitiuation." pic.twitter.com/LfhgQ4t5st — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) February 28, 2020

The comments from Donald Trump Jr. came from a Fox News appearance earlier in the day.

“Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. Anything he does in a positive sense, like you heard from the reporter that was just suspended from ABC, they will not give him credit for,” he said.

He added, “But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

President Trump has lashed out at mainstream media outlets and Democrats for making the coronavirus situation look“as bad as possible.”

Also on rt.com BIGGEST DROP IN HISTORY: Dow plummets by record 1,190 points as coronavirus panic week drags on

Democrats have responded by saying the president is downplaying the threat. Presidential hopeful Joe Biden told CNN this week Trump needs to let the “experts” speak.

“He at a minimum exaggerates everything, and the idea that he’s going to stand there and say everything’s fine don’t worry? Who’s going to believe that? Let the experts speak like we did in our administration,” Biden said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, has introduced a bill that would move funds from construction of the southern border wall in the US to efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer believes the president’s request for $1.25 billion in emergency funds is too low, as he is requesting over $8 billion to deal with the situation.

While the coronavirus is just another issue splitting Democrats and Republicans right down the middle, the criticism from Trump Jr. about Dems wanting the country to fail to make the president look bad is not without merit.

March 2 marks an “economic shutdown” for some Trump critics. The movement was promoted by actress and liberal activist Patricia Arquette on Instagram, where she encouraged her followers to “not spend money on anything anywhere.”

This encouragement to hurt the economy is happening while the Dow Jones average is plummeting due to fears over the coronavirus.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!