 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Defund racist border wall!’ Warren’s ‘solution’ to coronavirus crisis causes mass eye-rolling on Twitter

27 Feb, 2020 19:15
Get short URL
‘Defund racist border wall!’ Warren’s ‘solution’ to coronavirus crisis causes mass eye-rolling on Twitter
Senator Elizabeth Warren at tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Elizabeth Warren announced a bill that would use funding for President Donald Trump’s “racist border wall” to combat the coronavirus outbreak – a plan that is earning plenty of eye rolls on social media.

Warren is not letting the coronavirus crisis go to waste. The Massachusetts senator tweeted on Thursday a bill that would move funding from construction of the southern border wall in the US to the Department of Health and Human Services and US Aid to fight the disease.

The senator warned that the virus poses a “serious health, diplomatic and economic threat.” Her bill would remove “all funding” from Trump’s “racist border wall” to “combat” the disease.

The idea of lowering border security in the middle of an international outbreak and capitalizing on the disease to once again call the president “racist” has not exactly gone over well.

“So how do you control the spread if you can't control who comes into your country, genius?” ‘Justified’ actor and outspoken conservative Nick Searcy tweeted in response to Warren’s announcement.

“The wall is colorblind,” added commentator Alexander Muse.

“Nothing says let's-come-together-to-fight-a-global-health-crisis like you're-a-racist,” journalist Jeryl Bier added.

Trump announced on Thursday plans to ramp up the US’ response to the coronavirus, with Vice President Mike Pence leading the effort. The announcement follows the news of a new patient being discovered in California who has not recently traveled abroad, a common factor among already discovered patients living in the US.

Also on rt.com Trump appoints VP Pence to lead coronavirus response, says US ‘totally prepared’

Trump requested $1.25 million in emergency funds to combat the outbreak, a number Democrats have argued is too low. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested $8.5 billion to resolve the outbreak.

Panic over the disease has led the Dow Jones average to tumble, with many companies releasing financial warnings to their investors about potential revenue losses in the coming months. Trump has blamed media outlets and Democrats for “panicking” the markets and making the disease look “as bad as possible.”

Over 80,000 people worldwide have been directly affected by the epidemic.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies