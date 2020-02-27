‘Defund racist border wall!’ Warren’s ‘solution’ to coronavirus crisis causes mass eye-rolling on Twitter

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced a bill that would use funding for President Donald Trump’s “racist border wall” to combat the coronavirus outbreak – a plan that is earning plenty of eye rolls on social media.

Warren is not letting the coronavirus crisis go to waste. The Massachusetts senator tweeted on Thursday a bill that would move funding from construction of the southern border wall in the US to the Department of Health and Human Services and US Aid to fight the disease.

The senator warned that the virus poses a “serious health, diplomatic and economic threat.” Her bill would remove “all funding” from Trump’s “racist border wall” to “combat” the disease.

Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump's racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeLpic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020

The idea of lowering border security in the middle of an international outbreak and capitalizing on the disease to once again call the president “racist” has not exactly gone over well.

“So how do you control the spread if you can't control who comes into your country, genius?” ‘Justified’ actor and outspoken conservative Nick Searcy tweeted in response to Warren’s announcement.

So how do you control the spread if you can't control who comes into your country, genius? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 27, 2020

Weird flex considering that Senator Warren didn’t even vote against the NDAA which approved funding for the border wall, a Space Force, and continued financial backing to Saudi Arabia. Who was the only presidential candidate to vote against the NDAA? Tulsi Gabbard. https://t.co/KhsUtxPj5j — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) February 27, 2020

“The wall is colorblind,” added commentator Alexander Muse.

Despite @ewarren's claim a border wall, by definition, can't be racist. If effective it prevents all people, regardless of color, from illegally entering the country. There are white, yellow, brown, and black people coming across our border - the wall is colorblind. — Alexander Muse (@amuse) February 27, 2020

“Nothing says let's-come-together-to-fight-a-global-health-crisis like you're-a-racist,” journalist Jeryl Bier added.

Trump announced on Thursday plans to ramp up the US’ response to the coronavirus, with Vice President Mike Pence leading the effort. The announcement follows the news of a new patient being discovered in California who has not recently traveled abroad, a common factor among already discovered patients living in the US.

Also on rt.com Trump appoints VP Pence to lead coronavirus response, says US ‘totally prepared’

Trump requested $1.25 million in emergency funds to combat the outbreak, a number Democrats have argued is too low. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requested $8.5 billion to resolve the outbreak.

Panic over the disease has led the Dow Jones average to tumble, with many companies releasing financial warnings to their investors about potential revenue losses in the coming months. Trump has blamed media outlets and Democrats for “panicking” the markets and making the disease look “as bad as possible.”

Over 80,000 people worldwide have been directly affected by the epidemic.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!