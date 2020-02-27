 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dow plummets over 900 points as coronavirus panic week drags on

27 Feb, 2020 15:44
Numbers displaying Dow Jones Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City ©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stocks tumbled by more than 900 points Thursday as the coronavirus fears prevailed. It comes after President Donald Trump blamed market woes on the media and Democrats trying to make the outbreak look as “bad as possible.”

The Dow Jones industrial average has been pushed into a correction for the first time since November 2008, meaning it dropped by more than 10 percent from a recent high. 

Technology and airline stocks have been hit the hardest. Microsoft lost 2.8 percent after warning investors the disease will affect revenue.

American and Delta airlines dropped by 8.5 and 4.5 percent, respectively, thanks to delayed travel plans from consumers, as well as reducing flights overseas to nations hardest hit by the virus.

Other companies like Budweiser maker InBev and cloud-computing company Nutanix had also released financial warnings to investors about potential revenue losses due to the virus. 

The latest hit on the Dow Jones follows President Trump announcing late Thursday he is stepping up US efforts to respond to the disease after another US patient was discovered in California, someone who has not traveled abroad recently, a common factor among patients.

The president previously blamed several mainstream media outlets and Democrats for trying to make the disease look “as bad as possible” to panic markets. Despite this, the president insisted on Thursday that the US is in “great shape.”

The coronavirus has affected 82,000 people worldwide.

