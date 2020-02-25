 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dow crashes down more than 800 points, or 1,800 this week, amid coronavirus panic

25 Feb, 2020 19:21
©  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fear of COVID-19 coronavirus spreading globally is driving down US stock markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding more than 800 points before recovering slightly.

Nasdaq composite dropped more than 232 points by Tuesday afternoon, while the S&P 500 was down almost 89 points.

Tuesday’s downturn follows Monday’s numbers, when the Dow lost more than 1,000 points and both S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down by more than 3 percent – wiping out most of the gains since the beginning of the year.

The coronavirus epidemic in China has already disrupted global supply chains, but as the virus spreads to the Middle East and Europe, the economic fallout is growing, driving investors to sell.

It takes a “brave soul to be buying these markets,” Chris Weston, head of research at the Australian forex broker Pepperstone, told MarketWatch. “How do we model risk when we can’t even model economics with any confidence?”

While only 14 cases of the the coronavirus have been officially registered in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Tuesday that its spread is only a matter of time and that Americans should prepare for “severe” disruptions of daily life in the coming weeks.

