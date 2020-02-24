 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘There’s a lot we could learn from Mordor’ – Bernie Sanders slammed for saying not everything was bad under Fidel Castro

24 Feb, 2020 15:31
Get short URL
‘There’s a lot we could learn from Mordor’ – Bernie Sanders slammed for saying not everything was bad under Fidel Castro
Bernie Sanders and Fidel Castro © Reuters / Mike Blake and Wikipedia
Fresh from being compared to Hitler, socialist senator Bernie Sanders is again deflecting criticism over his past admiration for communist revolutionaries. This time it’s America’s former public enemy number one, Fidel Castro.

Speaking on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday night, the socialist senator and Democratic frontrunner was grilled over the “positive things” he said about the Soviet Union and Cuba in the 1980s.

“We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told host Anderson Cooper, before continuing: “You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Though Sanders criticized Castro’s jailing of political dissidents, the damage was done. The right – and the center left that makes up Sanders’ opposition within the Democratic party – dogpiled on the Vermont senator for singing“the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro.”

Amid the torrent of anti-Castro indignation, some commenters compared Sanders’ equivocation to praising Hitler for producing the Volkswagen, or Mussolini for “making the trains run on time.”

Despite the bipartisan outcry, the ‘60 Minutes’ interview will likely do little to dent Sanders’ popularity. Media efforts to label Sanders a “communist” and a Russian stooge failed to prevent his primary win in Nevada last weekend, and comparisons between his victory and the Nazi invasion of France invoked more ridicule than shock.

Sanders’ left-wing sympathies were well known before Sunday’s interview. In particular, his 1988 trip to the Soviet Union – characterized by Republicans as a ‘honeymoon’ behind enemy lines – has been used against him ever since his last shot at the presidency in 2016. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies