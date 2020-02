Man with knife & plan to 'assassinate' Trump detained outside White House

A man carrying a knife has been detained outside the White House in Washington, DC. He told the US Secret Service that he'd brought the weapon to “assassinate” Donald Trump.

The suspect himself approached a security officer who was patrolling outside the presidential residence, and told him of his plan. “I have a knife to do it with,” he said, according to a police report seen by AP. DETAILS TO FOLLOW