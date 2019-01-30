HomeUSA News

Injury reported in presidential motorcade incident outside White House

Published time: 30 Jan, 2019 19:20 Edited time: 30 Jan, 2019 20:44
Get short URL
Injury reported in presidential motorcade incident outside White House
(FILE PHOTO) President Donald Trump's motorcade outside the White House ©  Reuters/Yuri Gripas
One man was injured in an incident involving an official motorcade leaving the White House on Wednesday. It is unclear whether President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were present.

According to reports from the scene, a protester jumped in front of an official motorcade that was departing the White House. When a uniformed Secret Service officer started to confront the protester, they were both struck by one of the vehicles.

Another report from NBC News states that the motorcade was carrying a delegation of Chinese officials, currently in Washington for trade talks. The group, which arrived earlier this week, includes Vice Premier Liu He.

Little else is known about the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street NW.

“US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impeded the progress of vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area,” the Secret Service said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The Secret Service would not say if the official motorcade belonged to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies