Injury reported in presidential motorcade incident outside White House

One man was injured in an incident involving an official motorcade leaving the White House on Wednesday. It is unclear whether President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were present.

According to reports from the scene, a protester jumped in front of an official motorcade that was departing the White House. When a uniformed Secret Service officer started to confront the protester, they were both struck by one of the vehicles.

Another report from NBC News states that the motorcade was carrying a delegation of Chinese officials, currently in Washington for trade talks. The group, which arrived earlier this week, includes Vice Premier Liu He.

For clarity, Chinese delegation motorcade was involved and attracted protesters as a top Chinese government officials are here at WH complex for two days of trade talks. https://t.co/ftXNEFf4NS — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 30, 2019

Little else is known about the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street NW.

What we know so far:



One protester was arrested for jumping in front of the motorcade near the 17th and Pennsylvania intersection.



One law enforcement official was hurt, but accounts differ on what exactly occurred.



Secret Service says they'll update our WH team shortly. pic.twitter.com/FINOsoky5U — Ami Magazine (@Ami_Magazine) January 30, 2019

Witness says motorcade was approached by someone in the street, a secret service office tried to intervene and was struck. Separate witness says both a protestor and a secret service officer Sergeant were involved. @cgtnamericahttps://t.co/jHaCbYcYOH — Jessica Stone (@JessicaStoneTV) January 30, 2019

“US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impeded the progress of vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area,” the Secret Service said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The Secret Service would not say if the official motorcade belonged to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

