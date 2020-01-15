VIDEOS show airplane dumping JET FUEL on Los Angeles schools, resulting in 60 injuries

Sixty people were treated for injuries after a passenger plane dumped jet fuel over several schools while making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Videos show the release of the unusual payload.

According to the airline, the Delta jet experienced an engine issue shortly after departing from Los Angeles, and was forced to return quickly to the airport. Following safety procedures, the Boeing 777-200 released fuel in order to reach a safe landing weight.

The excess fuel, however, caused a health emergency among at least six Los Angeles schools, where children found themselves doused in the dangerous substance. Videos show the moment that the plane released the jet fuel, shooting mist-like clouds from the back of its wings as it approached LAX.

Some people who were hit by the fuel were decontaminated with soap and water, according to reports citing police, but no one needed to be hospitalized.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!