Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after takeoff from Tehran airport – reports
US aviation watchdog bars all civilian flights over Iraq, Iran & Persian Gulf as Pentagon weighs response to ‘Iranian retribution’

8 Jan, 2020 02:10
US aviation watchdog bars all civilian flights over Iraq, Iran & Persian Gulf as Pentagon weighs response to ‘Iranian retribution’
FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi Airways plane and a Caspian Airlines plane are pictured at Baghdad International airport. ©  Reuters / Thaier Al-Sudani
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a “notice to airmen” barring all civilian flights over Iran and the Persian Gulf following a spate of Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

Warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” due to “heightened military activities” after the attacks on Tuesday night, the agency has prohibited flights over much of the region, which also includes the Gulf of Oman.

The Iranian strikes came in retaliation for an American targeted killing of top general and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, for which Tehran vowed to take revenge.

Also on rt.com Pentagon says more than a dozen missiles 'launched from Iran' against 2 US bases, vows ‘necessary’ counter-measures

