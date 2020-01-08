US aviation watchdog bars all civilian flights over Iraq, Iran & Persian Gulf as Pentagon weighs response to ‘Iranian retribution’

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a “notice to airmen” barring all civilian flights over Iran and the Persian Gulf following a spate of Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

Warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” due to “heightened military activities” after the attacks on Tuesday night, the agency has prohibited flights over much of the region, which also includes the Gulf of Oman.

#FAA Statement: #NOTAMs issued outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/kJEbpPddp3 — The FAA (@FAANews) January 8, 2020

The Iranian strikes came in retaliation for an American targeted killing of top general and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, for which Tehran vowed to take revenge.

Also on rt.com Pentagon says more than a dozen missiles 'launched from Iran' against 2 US bases, vows ‘necessary’ counter-measures

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!