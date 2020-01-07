Trump briefed on reports of ongoing attacks on US bases in Iraq – White House

President Trump has been briefed on reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation closely with his national security team, the White House says in a statement.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.

The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

The attacks come days after an American kill strike on Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport, which Tehran deemed an act of “international terrorism,” vowing to retaliate.

