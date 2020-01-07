 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports
Trump briefed on reports of ongoing attacks on US bases in Iraq – White House

7 Jan, 2020 23:50
President Trump has been briefed on reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation closely with his national security team, the White House says in a statement.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday. 

The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

The attacks come days after an American kill strike on Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport, which Tehran deemed an act of “international terrorism,” vowing to retaliate.

