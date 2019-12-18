Massive police response at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort over intruder report

Police have been called to President Donald Trump’s resort of Mar-a-Lago in Southern Florida, where they are currently investigating reports of another trespassing incident.

“There’s an ongoing investigation right now, and we’re working on it,” Michael Ogrodnick, a spokesman for the Palm Beach Police Department, told the Miami Herald. “We will let you know as soon as we have something, which should be soon.”

The news comes amid the ongoing debate in the House of Representatives on impeaching the president; the vote to do so is expected later in the evening. Trump is preparing to fly from Washington to Michigan, where he has a rally scheduled at the same time as the impeachment vote.

The resort is hosting a gala for the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA this evening, where the president’s son Donald Trump Junior is expected in attendance.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin told the Palm Beach Post that the police were questioning a woman in connection to reports of trespassing.

There has been no comment from the White House, the Trump Organization, or the resort itself.

In April, a Chinese national lied to Secret Service agents to gain access to the exclusive portion of the resort, and was arrested and convicted of trespassing. Yujing Zhang, 33, was not charged with espionage, even though the authorities said she was in possession of a thumb drive loaded with malware. She is currently awaiting deportation.

Mar-a-Lago is a popular destination for Trump on the weekends, which has led to a phenomenon the local media call “Trump tourism”: visitors buying tickets to events at the members-only resort as a way to catch a glimpse of the US president.

