Poetic revenge: GOP’s impeachment-themed Christmas POEM has Twitter spitting out its eggnog

Spreading some Christmas spirit, the GOP House oversight committee has posted a lengthy impeachment-themed holiday poem. While the verses may not pass muster with Yeats or Milton, Twitter received the gift with glee – mostly.

Written along the lines of Clement Clarke Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ the Republican committee shared the satirical poem to Twitter on Tuesday night in nine parts, poking fun at members of the Democratic “Coastal Impeachment Squad” and taking special pleasure in mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“‘Twas the night before #impeachment and all through the House, Pelosi chased vulnerable Democrats, like a cat after a mouse,” the composition begins.

The Articles were sent to the Capitol without care,And put before all Members, after a process far from fair. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

As the House gears up for a full vote this week on two impeachment articles recently passed in the judiciary committee, the GOP appears to already has its mind on November, joking that Democrats are losing sleep at the prospect of facing President Trump in the next election.

And the whole country knew those four facts to be true;Pelosi looked away, but not Jeff Van Drew. — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

The parody was also sure to mention Democratic Representative Jeff Van Drew, who recently signaled that he might soon jump the aisle and join the dreaded Party of Trump. While Van Drew has declined to confirm the news, the rumor was enough to trigger a mass exodus of staffers from his office, likely fearful their tie to the congressman would tarnish their careers in the Democratic party.

Casting Democratic lawmakers in the role of Santa’s reindeer – with Pelosi as St. Nick himself – the sonnet concludes with another election prediction, assured voters will give them the boot at the next opportunity.

And I heard her exclaim, as they walked off the floor,“Merry impeachment to all! Now voters will show you the door." — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 17, 2019

Netizens responded to the Republican poetry largely in good spirits, with one commenter praising the “smart interns” running the committee’s “Twitter machine.”



Merry Christmas you Swamp Critters ...justice is coming 🇺🇸 — Linda Tailford 🐾 (@Tailford) December 17, 2019

Some netizens were not feeling the Christmas cheer, however, some angry the committee would spend its tax-funded time on the clock on such literary projects.

Don’t quit your dayjo- actually, please do. — Ben (@3volved) December 17, 2019

Wah. Get a sense of humor — VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) December 18, 2019

Some critics were willing to play along, a few even drafting up their own verses in response.

The door to the White House, where the Democrats belonged.While Republicans wondered where it had all gone wrong.The country had shown them they believed in the truthAnd Trump's reign of terror, foiled by the youth. — Dan Angell (@danangell11) December 18, 2019

