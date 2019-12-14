 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Jumping sinking ship or saving seat in Congress? Anti-impeachment Democrat Van Drew may go GOP

14 Dec, 2019 23:26
Get short URL
Jumping sinking ship or saving seat in Congress? Anti-impeachment Democrat Van Drew may go GOP
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) fires a cannon at the annual Fishermen’s Sunset Memorial Service at Historic Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City ©  Twitter / Jeff Van Drew
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) has been opposing to impeaching President Donald Trump and is reportedly planning to switch parties. Republican supporters rejoiced over his move, while others suggested he’s trying to save his seat.

While the House is preparing to vote for the impeachment next week, Van Drew, one of the two Democrats who rejected the process, met with Trump on Friday, several news outlet reported citing sources.

Van Drew explained in earlier interviews that he went against the party because he believed it was up for Americans to decide Trump’s fate next November and said he would not vote for impeachment unless something rises “to the level of treason.”

Also on rt.com ‘Abuse of power’ & ‘obstruction of Congress’: Democrats unveil charges in Trump impeachment

Democrats are accusing the President of putting pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an anti-corruption investigation into the activities of Joe Biden’s son. The weeks of hearings turned into a parade of witnesses recounting speculations and opinions, which Democrats believe to have proved that Trump abused power and obstructed justice.

The news of Van Drew leaving the party were met with glee from Republican supporters on Saturday.

Democrats explained his move by the polls showing dwindling support in his district and because he’s “traitor” and an awful person.

Van Drew was one of the star lawmakers that flipped a Republican district that voted for Trump during 2018 elections that led to Democratic majority in the House. His opposition to impeachment is unlikely to change the outcome of the vote scheduled for next week, and the process would not pass a Republican Senate anyway.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies