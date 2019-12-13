Race baiting for fun and profit? Mere reality won’t stop #Resistance from blaming ‘white supremacy’ for Jersey City shooting

Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib may have been slapped down when she tried to pin responsibility for a mass shooting by a black couple on white supremacy, but while she disavowed her words, others doubled down.

“This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills,” Tlaib had tweeted on Thursday morning in response to a post memorializing Moshe Deutsch, one of the young Jewish victims of Tuesday’s shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City.

Rashida Tlaib is a garbage human being, who just tried to tell a bold faced lie to the public that the hate crime that took place in New Jersey yesterday was an act of white supremacy when it was carried out by two African Americans belonging to a black supremacist hate group. pic.twitter.com/43vlI4mQRs — Ben Lawson (@BenjaminJLawson) December 12, 2019

The backlash was immediate, with the tweeting masses pointing out that shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham were black, and the authorities were investigating the attack as a hate crime against Jews and police.

Rashida Tlaib posting that the Jersey City shooting was an act of white supremacy, then realizing the shooter was a black Hebrew Israelite and quietly deleting is a good preview of how completely fucking unprepared we are to talk about antisemitism from non Nazis — Big Malarkey Lobbyist (@MenshevikM) December 12, 2019

Tlaib quietly deleted her tweet, but she was far from the only #Resistance figure to pin the blame on white supremacists, ignoring the minor inconvenience that Anderson was a member of Black Hebrew Israelites, a black nationalist group.

The View host Joy Behar took the same line, insisting that her guest, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, “concede that the nationals – these white nationals have been let out of their holes” – presumably by President Donald Trump – during the Wednesday morning show.

None of Behar’s co-hosts were willing to stick their neck out to correct her mistake, even though the shooters’ identities were already known.

You notice how, after the synagogue and Chabad shootings of Pittsburgh and San Diego, the media/politicians were demanding that Trump condemn white supremacy?Do you hear the crickets coming from the media/politicians after black supremacists just murdered Jews in New Jersey? — Dumisani Washington (@dumisani6) December 12, 2019

This has been the media's pattern. If it comes from white supremacists, it deserves coverage and prompts Trump-centric conversation; if it's just a massive spike in anti-Semitic attacks in NYC from non-white supremacists, it doesn't even merit a mention. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 11, 2019

On hearing Jews were killed.Rashida Tlaib: “White supremacy kills”On hearing the murderers were black supremacists.Rashida Tlaib: *deletes tweet and goes silent*Why is the murder of Jews only heartbreaking when she can blame white supremacists? pic.twitter.com/4BbKpFyWJN — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) December 12, 2019

Many on the right slammed the double standard, predicting coverage of the attack would quietly die with no white supremacists to blame.

One thing we see with white nationalist groups (and since HI is basically Christian Identity for black people, it makes sense) is that “membership” can be an amorphous idea. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) December 11, 2019

But that hasn’t stopped determined ideologues from blaming Trump; Tlaib and Behar are just the tip of a large, fact-impervious iceberg.

Sick stuff. More antisemitic violence. Maybe Trump and co should do something substantive about preventing this rather than trying to crack down on campus BDS under the cover of fighting antisemitism. https://t.co/tuWKPAokrw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 11, 2019

Some even managed to avoid tripping over their own logic as they worked digs at Trump into their condemnation of the attack, proving it could in fact be done.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib pounced on the Jussie Smollett story back in February, which turned out to be a hoax. She never apologized for blaming the "right-wing." She blamed "white supremacy" for the Jersey City shooting by David Anderson & Francine Graham pic.twitter.com/RfgwcSEyZG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2019

While Tlaib backed off from this particular race-baiting narrative, the Michigan congresswoman has a long history of fanning the flames of racial conflict. Earlier this year, she joined the frenzy of offense-taking that followed the hoax attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett. The gay black Jewish man claimed he had been assaulted by two white men yelling Trump slogans and racial and homophobic slurs, who placed a noose around his neck and doused him with bleach.

Tlaib blamed “dangerous lies spewing from the right wing” for “killing and hurting our people,” then dropped the subject like a hot potato when the actor was exposed as having made the whole thing up, paying his friend and personal trainer to “attack” him.

She also signal-boosted Georgia Democratic representative Erica Thomas’s claim that a white man at a supermarket had told her to “go back where she came from” – an incident later revealed by security camera footage to be wholly fictional – as well as the phony tale of three white boys attacking Virginia teenager Amari Allen, holding her down, calling her ugly and chopping off her dreadlocks, a story Allen herself later admitted she had made up.

Tlaib had also piled on the hapless young men of Covington Catholic High School, when a deceptively-edited video appeared to show them harassing a Native American tribal elder, lamenting that the video “reminds us of the growing hate & oppression we are all up against.” Ironically, that altercation was started by the Black Hebrew Israelites.

