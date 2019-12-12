New Jersey shooting is being probed as an act of domestic terrorism motivated by anti-Semitism – State AG

The attack on a Jersey City kosher grocery is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism motivated by anti-Semitism and police hatred, authorities announced. Six people including the attackers died in Tuesday's shootout.

The investigation into the shooting at JC Kosher Supermarket is now a domestic terrorism probe, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and New Jersey US Attorney Craig Carpenito told reporters on Thursday, adding that the violence was believed to be motivated by anti-Semitism and hatred of law enforcement.

“The evidence points towards acts of hate,” Grewal said.

One of the shooters, identified as David Anderson, was linked on Wednesday to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a fringe black supremacist group. Anderson made anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online before embarking on the shooting spree, according to law enforcement. A “manifesto-style note” was also found in the stolen U-Haul Anderson and his companion, a woman named Francine Graham, were driving.

Authorities are reportedly examining social media posts made by Anderson and Graham to learn more about their beliefs.

While the attack was initially thought to be random, surveillance footage showed the pair deliberately targeted the kosher market, driving there after gunning down a detective who attempted to question them about a recent murder in which they were also suspects.

They shot three more civilians inside the store before they were themselves killed by police in a gun battle that lasted for several hours.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop did not hesitate to describe the shooting as a “hate crime against Jewish people” on Wednesday, a description echoed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, though law enforcement were initially more cautious in applying that descriptor.

“We are not in the position, at this time, to say definitively why the suspects decided to stop in front of the supermarket and begin firing immediately,” Grewal stated on Thursday, while Carpenito clarified, “They were clearly targeting that store. They were clearly targeting the Jersey City Police Department. We don’t know why.

