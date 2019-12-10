NJ shooting: Several cops injured in Jersey City ‘ambush,’ snipers seen on school roof amid lockdown (VIDEOS)

Several police officers have been shot and two suspects have barricaded themselves into a bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey. People are being advised to avoid the area and a dozen schools are on lockdown.

One officer was shot at a cemetery and injured in the shoulder. A second officer was shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, according to police transmissions reported by NJ.com. It is not clear exactly how many officers have been wounded.

Today is a horrific day. Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over.We need prayers. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

Two suspects then fled into a nearby bodega and barricaded themselves inside, police told local media.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its officers are among those responding to the incident. Local schools have been put on lockdown as the police operation continues.

Police warned on radio transmission that the suspects are shooting at anyone they see on the street, NJ.com said. One officer was heard saying that gunfire begins each time a police officer attempts to move toward the bodega.

The two suspects reportedly arrived in the area in a U-haul van and are carrying "long guns." The two shooters are apparently a male and a female, dressed in black. Local media reported that police said in transmissions that "pipe bombs" were found in their U-Haul.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

One law enforcement source speaking to NBC New York described the attack as an "ambush."

Rapid gunfire can be heard in videos from the scene posted on social media.

One video, apparently posted by a student at Henry Snyder high school, which is on lockdown, appears to show multiple snipers on a nearby roof.

Hey I go to Henry Snyder Hs, a highschool that is now on lockdown in Jersey City Nj, the shooting was close to us. There are snipers on the roof and now there's a helicopter. I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/0OLiVylQPd — @gguk (@clitaerus) December 10, 2019

The conditions of the injured officers are unknown.

Jersey City Governor Phil Murphy said on Twitter that he has been briefed on the situation. A White House spokesperson said Trump has also been briefed.

