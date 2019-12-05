 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘If you’re going to impeach me, do it fast’: Trump challenges Dems to get moving

5 Dec, 2019 13:33
File photo © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump has called on House Democrats to move quickly if they are going to impeach him at all, so that “we can have a fair trial in the Senate” and the country can move on.

In a series of tweets sent early on Thursday, Trump repeated his view that Democrats “have no impeachment case", and adding that they "are demeaning our country.”

House Democrats claim that a report published by House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday contains evidence that Trump solicited election interference from Ukraine for personal gain, but Republicans say the document contains no such evidence. 

The first House Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump’s possible impeachment began on Wednesday.

