‘If you’re going to impeach me, do it fast’: Trump challenges Dems to get moving

US President Donald Trump has called on House Democrats to move quickly if they are going to impeach him at all, so that “we can have a fair trial in the Senate” and the country can move on.

In a series of tweets sent early on Thursday, Trump repeated his view that Democrats “have no impeachment case", and adding that they "are demeaning our country.”

.....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

House Democrats claim that a report published by House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday contains evidence that Trump solicited election interference from Ukraine for personal gain, but Republicans say the document contains no such evidence.

The first House Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump’s possible impeachment began on Wednesday.

