Pamela Karlan, leave child out of politics – Melania Trump shames impeachment witness over attack on Barron
Asked to compare President Trump’s conduct to that of a monarch during Wednesday's impeachment hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan quipped that “the president can name his son Barron but not make him a baron,” lighting up some corners of Twitter with both outrage and glee. The comment drew a far less common response, however, from the First Lady.
“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she shot back.
