Pamela Karlan, leave child out of politics – Melania Trump shames impeachment witness over attack on Barron

First Lady Melania Trump has weighed in on the impeachment hearings in a rare tweet, shaming a legal expert who invoked Barron Trump in her testimony for “pandering” and using a child to score political points.

Asked to compare President Trump’s conduct to that of a monarch during Wednesday's impeachment hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan quipped that “the president can name his son Barron but not make him a baron,” lighting up some corners of Twitter with both outrage and glee. The comment drew a far less common response, however, from the First Lady.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she shot back.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!