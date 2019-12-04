 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pamela Karlan, leave child out of politics – Melania Trump shames impeachment witness over attack on Barron

4 Dec, 2019 22:27
FILE PHOTO Melania and Barron Trump © Reuters
First Lady Melania Trump has weighed in on the impeachment hearings in a rare tweet, shaming a legal expert who invoked Barron Trump in her testimony for “pandering” and using a child to score political points.

Asked to compare President Trump’s conduct to that of a monarch during Wednesday's impeachment hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan quipped that “the president can name his son Barron but not make him a baron,” lighting up some corners of Twitter with both outrage and glee. The comment drew a far less common response, however, from the First Lady.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she shot back.

