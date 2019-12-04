‘He’s two-faced’: Trump strikes back at Trudeau after clip of NATO leaders mocking him (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin: Russia is against militarization of space as US sees it as theater of war
4 Dec, 2019 13:55
© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” after the Canadian leader was caught on camera with other NATO leaders apparently mocking Trump.

In the clip, Trudeau is joined by France’s Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte  and the UK’s Princess Anne and shows the group seemingly mock Trump’s interactions with the media earlier in the day.

The footage was released by pool reporters ahead of a summit marking NATO’s 70th anniversary and shared widely online.

Trump was asked specifically about the clip by reporters on Wednesday, and labeled Trudeau as “two-faced,” adding: “I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 percent and I can see he's not very happy about it.”

The clip typifies the apparent divisions within NATO amid ongoing arguments over members paying their fair share for the military alliance, and after Macron termed the organization “brain-dead.”

