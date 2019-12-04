 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gossip boys: Trudeau, BoJo & Macron caught scoffing at Trump on hot mic at NATO summit sidelines (VIDEO)

4 Dec, 2019 05:32
Get short URL
Gossip boys: Trudeau, BoJo & Macron caught scoffing at Trump on hot mic at NATO summit sidelines (VIDEO)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at areception at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. © Yui Mok/REUTERS
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been filmed bad-mouthing US President Donald Trump in a chat with UK PM Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO reception. All three seemed to be sharing laughs.

The video, filmed at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday, has been making the rounds online. The clip shows Trudeau complaining about what is presumably Trump’s signature ways with the media and his uncanny ability to take his own staffers aback with off-the-cuff remarks.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau was caught saying on a hot mic, apparently responding to Johnson about a delay in his schedule.

A loosened-up Canadian PM, sipping from a beer glass during the exchange, could barely contain his emotions, gesticulating vividly as he went on to say: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor!”

While the name Trump did not even get a passing mention in the video, Trudeau was most likely referring to the joint press conference he held with the US leader earlier that day, which saw Trump lashing out at Democrats while taking on the unravelling impeachment saga at home.

Trudeau did not seem to be too impressed by Trump’s rant.

It’s unclear what Trudeau was referring to exactly when he was talking about the startled reaction of Trump’s staffers.

The two had a kind of back-and-forth during the press conference, with Trump confronting his Canadian counterpart about Ottawa’s defense spending.

Also on rt.com ‘One of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard’: Trump roasts Macron after joking he's a 'great politician'

Since his election, Trump has ramped up pressure on NATO member-states, demanding they increase their defense budgets to at least two percent of GDP.

When asked by Trump to provide a figure on what Canada spends on defense, Trudeau pushed back, noting that Ottawa “has been there for every NATO deployment,” but had to enlist the help of a staffer to come up with the exact number, which he then said was 1.4 percent of GDP.

However, Trudeau might have unknowingly committed to a defense spending increase, as Canada’s actual defense spending stands at 1.27 percent.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies