‘One of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard’: Trump roasts Macron after joking he's a 'great politician'

They may not be each other’s biggest fans, but US President Donald Trump was quick to heap praise on his French counterpart… for giving “one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard” as the pair spoke to the press on Tuesday.

Trump and Emmanuel Macron were holding a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London on Tuesday when the US leader was asked if France should do more to take ISIS fighters captured in the Middle East. Trump fielded the question to Macron, jokingly asking if the French president would like “some nice ISIS fighters.”

In a lengthy response, Macron said Europeans who’d gone to fight with ISIS were a minority among the group, and the priority is to finish the war against ISIS overall.

“This is why he is a great politician because that was one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard, and that’s OK,” Trump retorted.

The two leaders don’t see eye to eye on a host of issues, with recent points of contention including Trump’s disapproval of Macron terming NATO “brain-dead” and the US announcing plans to impose heavy tariffs on French goods.

The move comes after Paris’ decision to tax large tech companies who generate revenue in the French market but avoid paying corporate taxes.

