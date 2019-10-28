Multiple shots fired at vigil for victims of Texas university homecoming mass shooting

Gunfire has erupted at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a homecoming party near Greenville, Texas, that left at least two people dead and multiple injured.

A series of what appears to be gunshots can be heard ringing out in the background of a video, posted by Matt Howerton, reporter with WFAA, ABC-affiliated TV station in Dallas, Texas.

Following Kevin Berry’s vigil, a shootout happened in the parking lot of St. Augustine Park.



Everyone scattered. My photographer and I headed for the trees and took cover.



I took video once I got safe. We heard DOZENS of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/XDlFTGHemc — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) October 28, 2019

The jornalist reported that the incident forced those gathered at the vigil to flee in disarray, while he and his collegue scrambled to take cover in the nearby trees.

“We heard DOZENS of gunshots,” he tweeted.

The gunfire allegedly broke out in a parking lot of the park, that hosted a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at an unofficial homecoming party near Dallas, that saw a handgun-armed gunman opening fire on the revelers around midnight Saturday.

Diana Zoga, a reporter with KXAS-TV, posted a video of her bullet-ridden car on Twitter, noting that it appears that more than one gunman was invoveld in the incident.

“Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times,” Zoga tweeted.

Active shooting at a vigil tonight for one of the #TexasAMCommerce victims. As the vigil wrapped up, people began shooting. Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times. I have not seen anyone injured. It’s possible some took themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/w9GRxNDKlV — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019

One of the two people who were killed at the party was identified as Kevin Berry, 23, a Dallas native and a father of two children. A vigil for Berry was set to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement issued in the wake of the incident, Dallas Police Department reported that a “disturbance” broke out at the vigil and "shorts were fired.” The incident has not resulted in any injuries but several vehicles have been damaged.

This just in from DPD: it appears the shooting happened after an altercation toward the end of the vigil. DPD says no injuries pic.twitter.com/A85pSXtNAm — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) October 28, 2019

At least 16 people were injured in the attack on the party. Police believe that the shooter, who sneaked into an off-campus venue, packed with over 700 people celebrating the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team's homecoming victory, through a back door, was aiming to kill just one person, with other victims being collateral damage.

"His first victim, we think, may have been his target victim and the rest of them are just random," Hunts County Sheriff Randy Meeks Meeks told media Sunday.

The shooter has not been identified and still remains at large.

