Shooter still at large after Texas mass shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple injured

A major manhunt is underway after a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, has left at least two people dead and multiple others injured.

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, during a party for Texas A&M Commerce College students. Officials found two bodies at the scene along with 14 other people who had suffered injuries of varying severity.

The victims were rushed to several local hospitals by ambulance, helicopter and private transport. The shooting happened shortly after police officers were called to the scene following reports of a parking dispute. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely tweeted: “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown."

Around 750 students were inside the venue when the mass shooting took place.

More to follow