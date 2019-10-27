 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooter still at large after Texas mass shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple injured

27 Oct, 2019 10:51
A major manhunt is underway after a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, has left at least two people dead and multiple others injured.

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, during a party for Texas A&M Commerce College students. Officials found two bodies at the scene along with 14 other people who had suffered injuries of varying severity.

The victims were rushed to several local hospitals by ambulance, helicopter and private transport. The shooting happened shortly after police officers were called to the scene following reports of a parking dispute. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely tweeted: “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown."

Around 750 students were inside the venue when the mass shooting took place.

More to follow

